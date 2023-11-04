Hong Kong hosts first Gay Games in Asia

More than a thousand athletes gathered in a Hong Kong stadium today to open the Gay Games, the first time the international LGBTQ sporting event has come to Asia. The event was initially slated for last November but was delayed due to Hong Kong’s strict pandemic curbs, which were only eased late last year. Brightly dressed athlete delegations marched into the Queen Elizabeth Stadium today brandishing their national flags and rainbow banners, to cheers and booming party music.
“The first time Gay Games (is held) in Asia... that’s awesome,” said Helene Germain from France, who travelled to Hong Kong for the first time to compete in dragon boat racing. Nearly 2,400 people will compete in 18 categories — which are open to both LGBTQ and heterosexual athletes — with the goal of promoting diversity and inclusion, organisers said
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gizmochina | Read more »
Source: malaymail | Read more »
Source: malaymail | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: Kotaku | Read more »