Hong Kong Experts Call for Earlier Intervention in Domestic Conflicts

His heart raced at 184 beats a minute and his temperature plunged to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Family therapist Dr Lee Wai-yung tracked the 14-year-old’s physiological response with a biofeedback device as the family took part in a therapy session.“Most children are deeply concerned about their parents, so whenever there is something wrong, they become extremely worried,” she said.

Lee, the founding president of the Asian Academy of Family Therapy (AAFT), applied biofeedback assessment in family therapy to track how children were affected as their parents clashed. As suicides among the young have increased, Hong Kong experts said domestic conflicts could be a major source of children’s mental health problems and appealed for earlier intervention, including family therapy.prevention centre at the University of Hong Kong said the city had 15 suicide cases that involved young people aged 18 and below or those who were in tertiary education institutions from August to October this year, compared with eight during the same period in 202





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HKTDC welcomes 2023 Policy Address: Annual address outlines comprehensive blueprint for Hong Kong’s future developmentHONG KONG: The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the 2023 Policy Address, delivered today by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) Chief Executive Mr John Lee.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Hong Kong gets ready to establish its own national security legislation in 2024Hong Kong: Four years after Beijing imposed broad laws intended to stifle dissent, leader John Lee announced today that the semi-autonomous city would...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Hong Kong’s leader says to create new national security law in 2024HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wednesday that the semi-autonomous city would create its own national security law in 2024, four years after...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Hong Kong to create own national security law in 2024City leader John Lee says authorities will continue to improve their ‘enforcement mechanisms’.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Hong Kong to offer more support for families with newbornsHONG KONG: China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will implement a raft of measures to encourage childbearing amid a low birth rate, ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Hong Kong seeks fresh economic edge with enhanced security lawNon-citizens and second-home buyers stand to benefit from the 7.5% stamp duty cut to fuel a key sector revival.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »