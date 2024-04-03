Hong Kong Actress Zoey Sham Flaunts Private Jet, Displaying Wealth

Hong Kong-born Zoey Sham started her career as an actress in her home country, but her television career didn’t flourish as she hoped. However, her life changed after she married wealthy Malaysian businessman Dixon Chin in 2012. Since then, Zoey has been showing off her extravagant lifestyle, including luxurious travels and getting dressed from head to toe in designer items. The 37-year-old has also taken up the role of an influencer and an entrepreneur, having founded a jewellery business.

Recently, she garnered attention after flaunting a private jet, further displaying her wealth

