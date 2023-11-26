Honda Unveils New CR-V with Hybrid Variant

The new CR-V features a more conventionally-styled design compared to its predecessor. It is longer, wider, and has a longer wheelbase. The front has a flatter-looking nose and the rear has Volvo-esque shades. The biggest news is the addition of a hybrid variant to the line-up.





New Honda CR-V SUV with Hybrid Model Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaHonda Malaysia announces the availability of the new CR-V SUV for booking, featuring a hybrid model for the first time. The SUV will be launched in December and offers various new features including 'Real Time AWD' and a top trim level, RS, with bold design elements and advanced lighting technology.

