Honda Showcases New Civic Type R Alongside Predecessors

At a press event, Honda showcased its new Civic Type R alongside its predecessors, the EP3 and FN2 Civic Type R. The FK2 Civic Type R served as a pace car on the track. The latest FK8 CTR is manufactured in Honda's Swindon plant.





Johor Craft Festival Showcases Artisans' HandiworkThe Johor Craft Festival offers a platform for artisans to promote their products. Held at Angsana Mall Johor Baru, the festival had over 100 booths featuring craftsmen in various disciplines. It also included wood carving demonstrations and batik painting booths.

Xbox's January Developer Direct Showcases Upcoming GamesXbox just held its January Developer Direct, which showcased a handful of its upcoming first-party games. If you missed out on the 50-minute stream and want to watch the whole thing, you can watch it here on Xbox’s YouTube channel, but if you want a quick rundown of everything they showed, read on. Avowed First up was Obsidian Entertainment, which showed off its upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed, which is set in the same universe as the team’s Pillars of Eternity series. The gameplay showcase put a spotlight on the game’s first-person combat, which mixes both sword-swinging melee and wand-based magic. The team at Obsidian put a lot of focus on player choice, both in terms of how you build your character and playstyle, as well as story decisions you’ll make on quests throughout. Avowed will launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S and on Game Pass in the fall. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Next was Ninja Theory, who provided a new look at the long-awaited Hellblade sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Pricing for Honda CR-V Hybrid RevealedThe price of the range-topping CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS was not revealed. The company said that it would announce the CR-V Hybrid’s price in early 2024 and here you go – it’sThat makes the RS hybrid RM14k costlier than the highest pure ICE variant, the 1.5L Turbo V AWD at RM181,900. The 1.5L Turbo E is priced at RM169,900 while the base 1.5L Turbo S starts the range at RM159,900. The first 750 units of the S is being sold for RM157,900 to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia., combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator. By itself, the ICE offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. While the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, it’s the electric motor that does most of the hauling work. The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic Hybrid

Honda Malaysia to Launch e:HEV RS Hybrid in Early 2022Honda Malaysia is set to release the e:HEV RS hybrid in early 2022, with pricing details to be announced later. The hatchback variant will not receive the recently-introduced features. The company has already received over 2,000 bookings and aims to achieve around 1,000 sales per month. The sedan and hatchback share the same engines, including a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor for the e:HEV variant.

OPPO Reno11 Series: The Ultimate Portrait ExpertOPPO Malaysia announces the availability of the latest OPPO Reno11 Series, featuring the Reno11 Pro and Reno11. The series offers superior performance and experiences with its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System. OPPO showcases the advancements in smartphone portrait photography and the dedication to providing the best portrait shooting experience. The Reno Series is known as the 'Portrait Expert' and produces studio-calibre portrait effects with its professional-grade tuning and imaging configuration.

More Details Revealed About Obsidian's Next RPG, AvowedA recent episode of the Official Xbox Podcast has revealed more details about Obsidian's upcoming first-person RPG, Avowed. The game is set in the same world as Pillars of Eternity and is described as a choices-based RPG with an action-oriented combat system. The new footage showcases a mid-game area called Shatterscarp and an optional side quest.

