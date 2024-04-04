Honda Malaysia Offers Up to RM30,000 Off in 'Lagi Meriah Deals' Promo

How’s preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri going? It might be too late now to get a new car toHonda Malaysia’s ‘Lagi Meriah Deals’ promo for April 2024 is offering up to RM30,000 off, and you can pick from MY2023 cars of freshly made 2024 stock. Both come with discounts, but you get a better deal with MY2023 cars, of course. All CKD models are included, except for the recently-launched, but you can still get final units with a massive RM30,000 discount.

The carrot for the Civic is RM10,000 for all four variants. The City Hybrid RS is also being offered with a RM10k discount., the discounts are RM1,000 across all variants for the City Hatchback and WR-V. All five variants of the City sedan come RM3,000 off, while the Civic gets RM2,000 off. If you want the fastest and most powerful Civic FE, the 2.0L Hybrid RS is yours for RM3,500 off – that’s a bigger discount than the pure-ICE variants. Finally, the HR-V Hybrid RS comes with a RM1,500 discoun

