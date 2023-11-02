Honda Malaysia Nov 2023 promo, up to RM20k off plus goodies – WR-V, HR-V and Civic now with discounts!

The campaign is for cars registered in November 2023, with total savings of up to RM20,000. Participating models are the City, City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V, and all are MY2023 models. This month’s promo sees the addition of the WR-V, HR-V and Civic to the list.

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets a whopping RM20,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM8,000 off this month, so take your pick from four variants – 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 4WD and theand RS – get RM2,500 off. The five-door hatch without a boot is a more youthful sister of the City sedan, and is a good starter Honda for the younger crowd who might think that the booted City looks a bit ‘family’.

Prefer the boot? The ever-popular City sedan now comes with rebates from RM2,000 (S and RS specs) to RM4,000 (E and V), an upgrade from the past month’s RM1,500 off. In addition, those who are going for the City E and V will get free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200. This special City E/V incentive is valid from now till December 31.

Everyone’s in on the year end party, and the newcomers include the WR-V compact SUV. All variants get RM1,500 off except for the in-demand 1.5L V, which gets a RM500 rebate. The larger and more premium HR-V is yours for RM2,000 off, across the board. Last but definitely not least is the desirable Civic – all three variants of the FE now come with RM2,500 off.

On top of the straight up rebate, Honda Malaysia is also throwing in a bonus in the forms of service vouchers, low interest rates, petrol vouchers or good ol' cash rewards. Does this seal the deal for you? Tempting wei!

