Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Honda has announced its latest advanced driver assistance systems suite, Honda Sensing 360+, which the manufacturer calls an “omnidirectional safety and driver assistive system” that works to remove blind spots around the vehicle to aid collision avoidance and reduce the driver’s workload when driving. The suite of systems includes a driver monitoring camera and high-definition maps to control the vehicle, aiming to reduce collisions due to health-related causes or human error.

Advanced In Lane Driving with Hands-off Capability helps in highway driving, where the system takes over operation of the accelerator, brakes, and steering to maintain vehicle speed and stay within its lane, even when the driver's hands are off the steering wheel. This feature uses high-definition maps and global navigation satellite system to locate the vehicle's position





