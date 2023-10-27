Honda e-MTB concept electric bicycle with an adorable frame showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

is one of the models that were showcased at the event. Honda says the e-MTB concept is a vehicle with a new riding experience that combines the fun of a motorcycle and a mountain bike. This allows the e-MTB to easily navigate uphill with electric assist.The Honda e-MTB concept e-bike frame and swingarm utilize thin-walled aluminum cast technology. The tech is similar to what is being used in high-performance motorcycles.

The Honda e-MTB concept e-bike is equipped with the new SRAM Eagle drivetrain, a Fox Float X suspension system, and Maxxis tires for balance. The thin aluminum frame means that the electric mountain bike concept is lightweight. Honda however did not specify the weight of the concept. The model is likely powered by the SRAM Eagle drivetrain. The e-MTB’s battery is likely to be stored in the downtube. The rear Fox Float X shock absorber is combined with a front suspension fork.

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show has seen the announcement of several concept electric mobility solutions from Honda. There are no official indications yet whether the Honda e-MTB will transit into a production model. If indeed it becomes a production model, the pricing and global availability details are also lacking at this time.

