Holiday Gaming Recommendations: Baldur’s Gate 3 and More

Happy holidays! Hopefully you’ll be able to take a break from the upcoming festivities to enjoy some gaming. Should you find yourself at a loss of what to play, we’ve got a few recs. This holiday weekend we’re playing some recent smash hits, an Arkane jam from 2021, an irradiated Bethesda not-quite-classic (or...is it?), and a pretty neat VR adventure too.

So whether you’re itching to pull the trigger on some of this year’s best gaming experiences or take a trip down memory lane, we’ve got you covered. Baldur’s Gate 3 Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows (Steam Deck OK) Current goal: Sleep with Karlach It took me getting an absolutely awful cold and being sidelined for a week to finally start Baldur’s Gate 3, but man, I’m hooked. In the week since I caught the gamer cold at The Game Awards, I’ve sunk nearly two days’ worth of time into Larian Studios’ wildly popular RPG, commiserating with iridescent mushroom folk, yeeting goblins into massive chasms, and shamelessly flirting with a fiery hot barbarian named Karlac





