HK’s main pro-democracy party shut out of local elections

HONG KONG: Pro-democracy parties won the last district council elections in 2019 in a landslide during the peak of massive and at times violent protests calling for greater political freedoms.
Since then, Beijing has moved to quell dissent in the city, imposing a national security law and overhauling the electoral process in a way that allows it to weed out those considered disloyal to the Chinese government.
To stand for the 88 directly elected seats, candidates must undergo a strict two-week nomination process and receive the approval of at least nine members of three government-appointed committees within their constituency.
Critics, including the US and European Union, see the revamp as further consolidating Beijing’s authoritarian grip on the city. By this evening, the Democratic Party – the oldest and largest group in the pro-democracy camp – said all six of its candidates had “failed to secure sufficient nominations”.
"Although some candidates received nominations from some of the three committees' members, they couldn't meet the requirement," said chairman Lo Kin Hei. Of the 172 candidates who have applied to take part in December's elections, more than 70% are themselves members of the three committees, according to a tally kept by AFP.
More than a quarter of the candidates who successfully entered to stand in December’s direct elections were from DAB, Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, which declined to disclose how many of their party members are in the committees.
Kwok Wai Shing, a candidate with small pro-democracy party ADPL, said he has not been able to get any nominators to support him."The scale is tilted and people can see that clearly.""The candidates (who haven't got any nominations) should study themselves and find out their problems," Lee said, adding that nominators had to consider if a candidate is "someone who loves China and Hong Kong".