HK’s main pro-democracy party shut out of local elections

HONG KONG: Pro-democracy parties won the last district council elections in 2019 in a landslide during the peak of massive and at times violent protests calling for greater political freedoms.

Since then, Beijing has moved to quell dissent in the city, imposing a national security law and overhauling the electoral process in a way that allows it to weed out those considered disloyal to the Chinese government.

To stand for the 88 directly elected seats, candidates must undergo a strict two-week nomination process and receive the approval of at least nine members of three government-appointed committees within their constituency. headtopics.com

Critics, including the US and European Union, see the revamp as further consolidating Beijing’s authoritarian grip on the city. By this evening, the Democratic Party – the oldest and largest group in the pro-democracy camp – said all six of its candidates had “failed to secure sufficient nominations”.

“Although some candidates received nominations from some of the three committees’ members, they couldn’t meet the requirement,” said chairman Lo Kin Hei. Of the 172 candidates who have applied to take part in December’s elections, more than 70% are themselves members of the three committees, according to a tally kept by AFP. headtopics.com

More than a quarter of the candidates who successfully entered to stand in December’s direct elections were from DAB, Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, which declined to disclose how many of their party members are in the committees.

Kwok Wai Shing, a candidate with small pro-democracy party ADPL, said he has not been able to get any nominators to support him.“The scale is tilted and people can see that clearly.”“The candidates (who haven’t got any nominations) should study themselves and find out their problems,” Lee said, adding that nominators had to consider if a candidate is “someone who loves China and Hong Kong”. headtopics.com

Warning for DAP elected representatives who failed to meet KPI, says party sec-genIPOH, Oct 29 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke warned elected representatives from the party that they would be replaced if they failed to meet the standard of performance set... Read more ⮕

Warning for DAP elected representatives who failed to meet KPIIPOH: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke warned elected representatives from the party that they would be replaced if they failed to meet the standard of performance set by the party. Read more ⮕

Former US VP Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaignMike Pence has failed to attract enough primary voters and donors to sustain a candidacy. Read more ⮕

Bangladesh opposition leader detained, says partyThis comes a day after giant protests against the prime minister ahead of elections due in three months. Read more ⮕

South Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations a year after party crush killed about 160 peopleOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Court allows Bersatu to challenge MACC’s seizure of party's accountsFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕