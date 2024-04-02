HK Actress Ellen Chan Open to Quick Marriage

HK actress Ellen Chan is open to quick marriage if she finds a suitable partner. In a recent interview, Chan shared her insights on her ideal type and quest for marriage. She mentioned that she's not difficult to woo and has experienced various types of romance.

Chan also revealed her preference for guys with a beautiful and high nose, within the context of more mature individuals. Throughout her career, she has been romantically linked to several celebrities.

