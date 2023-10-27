Hitting that ‘snooze’ button might be good for you after all

Go ahead and get those extra 5 minutes… apparently it’s not as bad for health as we’ve been led to think. (Envato Elements pic)

At least, this is what has been previously suggested by several studies carried out on the subject. Now, new research conducted by researchers from Stockholm University challenges these observations, by examining the impact of the snooze function on sleep and sleepiness, mood, stress, and cognitive abilities.

Then, 31 people who regularly snooze took part in the second study, conducted over two nights in a sleep laboratory. They were allowed to snooze for 30 minutes one morning, but had to get up straight away the next morning.

Above all, the results suggest that although the participants’ sleep was slightly disrupted by the repeating alarm, the majority “slept well”. Indeed, the function had little or no effect on the total length of their night’s sleep, with no “clear effects” on mood, sleepiness or the amount of cortisol – the stress hormone – in saliva.

This research also suggests that hitting the snooze button may boost certain cognitive abilities – at least immediately upon waking up.

