Higher Education Ministry to Improve Management of Student Organisations

The Higher Education Ministry has assured that it will continue to improve in terms of ‘output’ the management of student organisations under the University and University College Act (AUKU) 1971 in the future. Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the commitment was to ensure university students can be more involved in activities at universities in the country.

“Shaping leadership is among our goals under the Prime Minister,” he told reporters after attending a buka puasa event with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) staff and students at Sayyidina Abu Bakar Mosque, UTeM main campus, in Durian Tunggal here today, when commenting on the AUKU amendment passed at Dewan Negara on Tuesday (March 2). The amendment included changes to Section 16B and 15A regarding disciplinary action in universities and collecting and receiving cash donations by the student representative counci

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Higher Education Ministry plans intervention to address overcrowding in schools, says FadhlinaActor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V', has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Higher Education Ministry to bring back bodies of two students killed in NZ crash(Reuters) - Japan have been awarded a 3-0 victory after North Korea called off a World Cup qualifier between the sides that was scheduled to be held in Pyongyang earlier this month, Japan's Football Association (JFA) said on Saturday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Action taken in teacher-student relationship case, says education ministryPETALING JAYA: The education ministry said it has taken the appropriate action on a case involving a teacher who allegedly had a relationship with her 17-year-old student.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Holistic approach to computing education at First City University CollegeTHE Computing faculty team at the Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FEC) at First City University College is embarking on a transformative journey to redefine computing education.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Education Ministry: No compromise on sexual misconduct in schoolsPUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not compromise on sexual misconduct in all educational institutions under its jurisdiction. The ministry also assured...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

We will not tolerate sexual harassment, says Education MinistryCelebrate World Backup Day this Sunday by creating backup copies of your essential data to safeguard your digital lifestyle against potential loss.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »