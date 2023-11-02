High Value Goods Tax to be implemented starting May 2024: Finance Ministry

“The policy determination process and the drafting of the legislation have taken into account input received from various parties through engagement sessions conducted by the ministry and the Customs Department,

“The implementation mechanism, types of goods and high-value goods tax rates will be announced as soon as the matter is finalised and approved by the Cabinet,” the ministry stated in a written parliamentary reply yesterday

This was in response to Chong Zhemin’s (PH-Kampar) question earlier regarding the implementation of the High Value Goods Tax in the near future and its implementation method. During the Budget 2024 tabling last month, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed that luxury goods such as high end watches and jewellery to be taxed at 5 to 10 per cent.

However, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed his skepticism towards Anwar’s proposal – warning that the tax would deter foreign tourists from shopping in Malaysia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Govt to start charging High-Value Goods Tax from May 1, 2024KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The High-Value Goods Tax, previously known as the Luxury Goods Tax will kick in starting from May 1 next year, the Finance Ministry headed by Prime Minister...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Action needed to stop the slide in the value of the ringgitFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysia targets Central Asian and Latin American markets to address declining export value, says PMKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Israel runs shock-value online campaign in Europe to justify Gaza bombing, say expertsPARIS, Oct 31 — Israel is running a hard-hitting online campaign targeting mostly Europeans with shocking images and testimonies from the attacks carried out by Islamist militant...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sri Lanka announces tax hike in bid to unblock IMF bailoutThe value-added tax will reportedly be raised from 15 to 18% in January to boost the state’s revenue.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Trudeau faces backlash over Canada carbon tax exemptionOTTAWA, Nov 1 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a growing backlash yesterday over exempting home heating oil from the state’s carbon tax, with one province...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕