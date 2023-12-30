High-Speed Chase and Murder Investigation

High-speed chases, tragic murders, and political court cases marked some of the most notable events of the year. The investigation into the death of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin was reclassified as murder after a post-mortem uncovered defensive wounds and signs of strangulation. Great 28-car police chase. Anbarasan led police on a wild 28-car chase through the streets of Cyberjaya, with videos of the chase in pursuit of his Perodua Bezza going viral.

The chase began in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, when he rammed the motorcycle of an officer who tried to stop his car. He was sentenced to a month in prison and fined RM10,000 for reckless driving and obstructing the police. Anbarasan and his wife, M Rishlani, who accompanied him, were also charged in the sessions court with possessing a knife in the vicinity of the police district headquarters. They were granted bail of RM5,000 each in one surety, and now await trial after the court fixed Jan 16 for mention. The body of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin was found by a stream near where he lived





