High Court orders Papagomo to remove defamitory clip against Mohd Na'im

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court on Monday (Oct 30) ordered blogger Papagomo, also known as Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, to, within 24 hours, remove a video clip from his Facebook page which allegedly contained defamatory statements against the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir, who is representing Mohd Na'im as the plaintiff, said Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong had granted the minister's ex parte application in an online proceeding on Monday.

The injunction is to prevent Wan Muhammad Azri, as the defendant, from publishing, broadcasting, sharing, re-publishing, or re-sharing a video dated Sept 18, containing the defamatory statement, along with a six-minute 41-second video clip taken from the TikTok account '@nurhafizulbadrulhisham' from the defendant's Facebook page in any way. headtopics.com

"It is also to prevent the defendant or his agents from publishing, broadcasting, and sharing similar defamatory statements that have an impact similar to the statement, in addition to removing it within 24 hours," the lawyer said.Mohd Na’im, who filed the lawsuit on Oct 19, claimed that Wan Muhammad Azri published a post on his Facebook account under the name"Sir Azri" on Sept 18, 2023.

The plaintiff alleged that the defamatory statement implied, among other things, that the plaintiff, as a minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), had not taken positive action for the welfare of Islam as the plaintiff had allegedly made sexual or lewd allegations in connection with being a faith opportunist who did not respect the stability of the Muslim community in Malaysia. headtopics.com

He stated that the defamatory statement had damaged his reputation, dignity and status in the eyes of the public.- BernamaDeserving students to get free glasses during DeepavaliChicken subsidy removal: Govt needs to ensure sufficient supply, says consumer group

Mahkamah arah Papagomo padam hantaran fitnah terhadap Mohd Na’im di FacebookKUALA LUMPUR: Mahkamah Tinggi di sini mengarahkan blogger Papagomo (gambar) atau lebih dikenali sebagai Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris untuk memadamkan s... Read more ⮕

Fitnah: Mohd. Na’im peroleh injunksi terhadap PapagomoFitnah: Mohd. Na'im peroleh injunksi terhadap Papagomo Read more ⮕

High Court acquits, discharges two of possessing poisons, drugsMELAKA: Two men were discharged and aquitted by the Ayer Keroh High Court on charges of possessing 137.797 kilogrammes (kg) of various types of poison... Read more ⮕

Minister gets injunction against Papagomo in ‘sex scandal’ libel suitHigh Court grants religious affair minister interim order over allegedly defamatory claims made by Umno’s Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris on Facebook. Read more ⮕

Religious minister gets injunction against Papagomo in ‘sex scandal’ libel suitKuala Lumpur: The High Court has granted religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar a temporary injunction restraining controversial blogger Papagomo from making defamatory remarks pending the disposal of a libel suit between the duo. Read more ⮕

Mohd Na’im: Govt welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on ceasefire in GazaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The government welcomes the resolution passed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday with regard to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza... Read more ⮕