High Court orders blogger Papagomo to remove defamatory clip against religious affairs minister on Facebook

The injunction is to prevent Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, as the defendant, from publishing, broadcasting, sharing, re-publishing, or re-sharing a video dated September 18, containing the defamatory statement, along with a six-minute 41-second video clip taken from the TikTok account ‘@nurhafizulbadrulhisham’ from the defendant’s Facebook page in any way.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir, who is representing Mohd Na’im as the plaintiff, said Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong had granted the minister’s ex parte application in an online proceeding today.

“It is also to prevent the defendant or his agents from publishing, broadcasting, and sharing similar defamatory statements that have an impact similar to the statement, in addition to removing it within 24 hours,” the lawyer said.The court also fixed November 7 to hear an application for inter-parte injunction filed by both parties.

Mohd Na’im, who filed the lawsuit on October 19, claimed that Wan Muhammad Azri published a post on his Facebook account under the name “Sir Azri” on September 18, 2023. The plaintiff alleged that the defamatory statement implied, among other things, that the plaintiff, as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), had not taken positive action for the welfare of Islam as the plaintiff had allegedly made sexual or lewd allegations in connection with being a faith opportunist who did not respect the stability of the Muslim community in Malaysia. headtopics.com

