Here’s how you can help a Malayan tiger conservation project win a €60,000 grant

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine

The Malayan tiger conservation project is the only Asian contender among eight international projects vying for the grant. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — A Malayan tiger conservation project is on the shortlist for funding up to €60,000 (RM302,554) from the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA).

According to the Energy and Natural Resources, fewer than 150 Malayan tigers were roaming in the wild last year. Therefore, the project by the Wildlife Society of Selangor (WILD) aims to increase patrolling along the Yu River Corridor — a key habitat for Malayan tigers — by funding local and indigenous community rangers if it wins the grant.The funds will also be used to organise Citizen Action For Tigers (CAT) Walks for volunteers to document evidence of wildlife while disarming snares and traps, support reforestation efforts and for community outreach. headtopics.com

The EOCA rolls out funding grants twice a year to shortlisted conservation projects that get the most number of votes from the public. For this round, a total of eight projects have been finalised for the final voting in two different categories: Forest and Wild Places.

