Here’s How This “Whale” Watch Embodies The Spirit Of The Ocean

Yes, we Malaysians are just very kiasu and have serious FOMO. But psychology explains this through the scarcity effect, that humans are naturally drawn to items that are highly sought after. But when we talk about exclusive launches of luxury items (or even long-awaited concerts!), we usually don’t hear Malaysia in the mix. Most of the time, we’re just one stop on the global launch tour.SEIKO is about to shake things up and make us Malaysians the envy of watch enthusiasts around the world! Get ready for an exclusive watch drop like no other because SEIKO’s latest masterpiece, the SEIKO PROSPEX The Whale, is all set to make a big splash in Malaysia.

You can even choose between a stainless steel or silicone bracelet for that perfect, flexible look. The Whale isn’t just a precise timekeeping tool – it’s a work of art, a masterpiece crafted with love and precision. headtopics.com

Under the hood, you’ll find SEIKO’s legendary precision, thanks to the Caliber 6R35, nestled inside a robust 45mm stainless steel case. Dive into Luxury The Whale will be available from 31 October 2023, and it’s set to make a statement that reflects SEIKO’s unwavering spirit.

