Here are all the brands who will be launching a Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop in 2024

platform for PC earlier this week, and while they initially only mentioned that devices powered by it will be appearing in mid-2024 onwards, we now have more details onDuring the Snapdragon Compute Spotlight event at this year’s Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm revealed that, for the moment at least, nine different manufacturers have signed up for Snapdragon X Elite.
In fact, during the Snapdragon Compute Spotlight, Honor CEO George Zhao came on stage to talk about their relationship with Qualcomm. During his speech, he also first made the announcement that Honor was going to adopt the Snapdragon X Elite for their laptops, with the first Honor PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite set to debut sometime in mid-2024.
“I want to use this opportunity to announce: Honor will join the Snapdragon X Elite family….. I think Qualcomm delivered the best ARM-based PC solution. We will work together to deliver the best user experience,” – George Zhao, Honor CEO headtopics.com
As a recap, Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm’s answer to not just Apple Silicon but even the best x86 mobile platforms the likes of Intel have produced. Featuring their own custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores, Snapdragon X Elite packs 12 Oryon cores running at 3.8GHz in a tri-cluster layout with single and dual core boosts of up to 4.3GHz.
The Snapdragon X Elite platform also comes with an integrated Adreno GPU capable of 4.6 TFLOPs, up to twice the performance of its rivals’ integrated GPUs, with support for up to triple UHD external displays. There’s a Qualcomm AI Engine too, giving Snapdragon X Elite the power to run generative AI with up to 13 billion parameters on-device, along with some of the best wireless connectivity seen on a PC platform with support for 5G, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. headtopics.com