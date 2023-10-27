Heavyweights NZ, S. Africa braced for showdown in RWC final

New Zealand won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 and then became the first to win back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015. (AP pic)
As South African fans are never slow to remind everybody, the Rugby World Cup’s statistics are slightly skewed by the absence of the Springboks from the first two, due to their sporting isolation because of apartheid.
New Zealand won the inaugural event in 1987 and then became the first to win back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015 – an achievement defending champions South Africa are also desperate to emulate. There was one black player, Chester Williams, in that team but 28 years on, the sport in South Africa is truly multicultural and is epitomised by black captain Siya Kolisi, who is seeking to emulate Richie McCaw in lifting the trophy twice. headtopics.com
The selections too might have been influenced by the physical and mental toll taken by their last two matches as they had to twice come from behind to beat France and England, both by a point, in brutally physical, draining, and tense knockout matches.
Their matchday squad contains 14 players involved in the 2019 final and are largely made up of the team that humiliated New Zealand 35-7 at Twickenham in August. Losing the opening match to hosts France further dampened expectations but they turned things round in the remaining pool matches before their epic quarterfinal against Ireland. That was when their precision reached new heights of excellence with not a single handling error. headtopics.com
Among them is the incredible lock Sam Whitelock, 35, who will be winning his 153rd cap off the bench as he seeks to become the first player to win three Rugby World Cups.