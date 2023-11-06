Heavy Rains Cause Flooding and Displacement in Somalia

Floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia have displaced over 113,000 people and affected hundreds of thousands more. The government has declared a state of emergency and 10 people have died. This comes a year after the country's worst drought in four decades, which resulted in the deaths of up to 43,000 people. The current rainfall season has seen intense downpours in several states, driven by El Nino.

