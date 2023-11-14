Heavy Rain in Gaza Raises Concerns for Palestinians

Heavy rain in Gaza on Tuesday brought new concerns and challenges for Palestinians, many of whom are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the densely populated enclave’s sewage system will be overwhelmed and disease will spread.

At a UN shelter in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the rain brought dismay for displaced people who woke to find the clothes they put out to dry the night had been drenched by rain. “We were in a house built of concrete and now we are in a tent,” said Fayeza Srour, who sought safety in the south after Israel began its military offensive in response to the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas fighters who entered southern Israel from Gaza

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAİLY: Palestinians in Gaza Call for Practical Solutions to End Israeli AggressionHe called for the Arab world to cease exporting oil to Israel and its allies and sever diplomatic ties with Israel to exert pressure to halt the aggression in Gaza . theSun theSundaily Palestinians ArabIslamicSummit conflict Gaza Genocide Local News

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: MyCare collects RM1 million for PalestiniansJOHOR BAHRU: A total of RM1 million has been collected by Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare), and channelled to the Palestinian people who are facing the brutality of the Israeli army.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Jokowi to convey nation’s position on Gaza to BidenJAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will convey Indonesia’s position on the current situation in the Gaza Strip when he meets President of the United States, Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., on November 13.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: WHO loses communication with Al-Shifa Hospital in GazaISTANBUL: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lost communication with its contacts in Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, said its Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus early Sunday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Joint Arab Islamic Summit wants UNSC to decisively impose ceasefire, break siege on GazaRIYADH: The just-concluded Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit wants the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take a decisive and binding decision to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and curb Israeli actions which violate the international laws.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: PM Anwar Calls Upon OIC to Urge For Immediate Ceasefire & Assistance For People of GazaPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was recently praised for speaking against the violence in Gaza and his endless calling for peace on the Gaza strip.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »