Heavy Rain in Gaza Raises Concerns for Homeless Palestinians

Heavy rain in Gaza today brought new concerns and challenges for Palestinians, many of whom are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the densely populated enclave’s sewage system will be overwhelmed and disease will spread.

