Heated exchange over Sedition Act in Dewan Rakyat

“Your friends had once called the archaic act the law of the jungle and draconian. Many friends, including Damansara (Gobind Singh Deo), can attest to this.“So now that you are the government, and to be fair to you, do you intend to review this Act to ensure no enforcement authorities can misuse it?” asked the opposition chief whip.

Saifuddin then reminded Takiyuddin that they sang the same tune as political allies in Pakatan Rakyat Barisan Alternative.He asked if Takiyuddin had attempted to abolish the Sedition Act during his cabinet stint as Perikatan Nasional’s Law Minister.“We had the intention, but we did not have the opportunity to do so (because of the change of government),” he said while adding that it was not under the jurisdiction of the law minister.“We also have the intention,” said Saifuddin.

Takiyuddin said the Opposition will abolish the Act when it comes to power. Saifuddin said he will pose the same question when Perikatan becomes the government. Citing examples of statements by a Pakatan leader which touch on race, religion and royalty(3R), Takiyuddin asked if those statements cannot be deemed as dangerous and seditious. He also asked if there are double standards in the charges against certain quarters.

Saifuddin said the investigation papers on the matter involving the Pakatan leader have been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on July 7.

