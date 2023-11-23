HEARTH: Kota Kinabalu's Open-Fire Restaurant for Charcoal Grilled Steaks

For charcoal grilled steaks and seafood in Kota Kinabalu, head over to HEARTH, an open-fire restaurant run by a Sydney-trained chef. Owned and managed by Emerson Teoh, HEARTH stems from his lifelong fascination with barbecued food. Teoh started culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu Sunway before working in Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu.





