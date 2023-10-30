Health observatory warns world not ready for next pandemic

GENEVA: The world remains ill-prepared for a possible new health crisis or pandemic, reported German Press Agency (dpa) based on an independent global preparedness analysis published today.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), which assesses the state of the world’s preparedness for pandemics and other health emergencies, warned that the world’s capacity to deal with a potential new pandemic threat remains inadequate in its report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank set up the GPMB in 2018 in response to a deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.Some work was done in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it notes, but some countries have scaled back their preparations to respond quickly to similar crises and there has been little progress in others. headtopics.com

Poorer countries also need financial support and debt deferral in order to be able to provide resources and it called for a planned fund of US$10 billion for pandemic prevention and preparedness to be financed urgently.

The board said research and development of new drugs should not be concentrated in a few countries, as was the case with the Covid-19 pandemic.The organisation’s co-chair, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, said a lack of trust between countries, as well as between citizens and authorities, complicates matters. headtopics.com

“We call on leaders to move past these divisions and forge a new path based on a shared recognition that our future safety depends on meaningful reform and the highest level of political commitment to health emergency preparedness,” Grabar-Kitarovic said.

