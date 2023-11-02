Health Ministry to take ‘firm and efficient’ approach in future procurement, says Dr Zaliha

Additionally, the PAC found that PLSB, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga Bhd, did not sign any contracts with the suppliers. It also found that a total of 8.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses worth RM505mil have expired as of June 1.

The Health Ministry had procured vaccines based on its projections on the number of doses needed but decreased demand for vaccination, delay in receiving vaccines and vaccines donated by foreign countries had led to an excess, the PAC found.Penang and Perak ready to start water transfer discussions, Dewan Rakyat toldNajib has been hospitalised, confirms Dr Zaliha

