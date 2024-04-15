Health Ministry Issues Warning on Dengue Fever in Bali

JAKARTA: The Health Ministry has issued an early warning asking local and foreign tourists to remain alert against dengue hemorrhagic fever , which is on the rise in Bali , reported ANTARA news agency.

The Health Ministry has issued a circular to all health services regarding dengue fever awareness, Pambudi said. The Ministry of Health is ensuring the availability of hospital beds and medicines for dengue patients in Bali. "One unlucky Queensland woman shared her diagnosis whilst connected to an IV drip in an Ubud hospital room on the popular Indonesian island," the report states.

Health Ministry Warning Dengue Fever Bali Tourists

