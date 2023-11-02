Health Ministry cannot reveal details of Najib’s health condition, says Health DG

“Clinical investigations, treatment and monitoring on Najib’s health have been done by the Health Ministry with the subsequent report to be submitted to the court (if ordered).“At the same time, the Ministry has the responsibility to comply with the ethics of patient confidentiality under the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012),” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 22).

On Wednesday (Sept 21), the Prisons Department said Najib was referred to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital.In a statement, it said Najib was referred there for further treatment and monitoring by Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Sept 19).

Najib is serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.

