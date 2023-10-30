Having many children ‘could impact parental wellbeing’

Having more children increases potential support as you age, but larger numbers could also present strains on parental wellbeing. (Envato Elements pic)

These are the findings of a study conducted by researchers from several institutions globally – including the University of Rhode Island in the United States and the University of Padua in Italy – among adults aged 50 and above, from 24 middle- and high-income countries in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe.

"Our main motivation for this study is population ageing globally," said study co-author Dr Nekehia Quashie. "There are multiple studies that look at the connection between children and an aspect of health or life expectancy."

Published in The Journals of Gerontology, the findings suggest a potential association between the number of kids and the impact on health. "In the majority of countries we analysed, more children are associated with poorer health outcomes later in life – especially for chronic conditions and depression," Quashie said.The scientists observed an increased risk of depression among participants with the most children in half of all the countries studied.

The trend was reversed for one of the indicators: self-rated health. Participants aged 50 and over with the fewest children were more likely to report poor health in China, Estonia, France, Israel, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The researchers also found disparities between countries. In the US, they found no significant link between fertility and health in people aged 50 and over.