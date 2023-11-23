Having a Teddy Bear in the Car Can Save Your Child's Life, Say Experts

The simple act of having a teddy bear in the front seat of your car may save your child’s life, say child experts. National Early Childhood Intervention Council adviser Datuk Dr Amar Singh said this was among the few steps which might prevent deaths of young children left in cars due to the “forgotten baby syndrome”.“Twenty to 30 minutes in full sun in a closed vehicle is all that is needed to kill a young child,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that parents should also inculcate consistent habits to remind them of their child’s presence at the back seat of the car.“Swap the child and the object when you place the child in the back seat and vice versa when you take your child out of the vehicle,” he said. “Keep an important item in the back seat with your child, an item that you cannot do without at a meeting, work or shopping.” Alternatively, he said that parent could keep their wallet, purse, handphone or shoes on the floorboard of the back seat as a reminder before leaving the ca





