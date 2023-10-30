Has Nur Sajat Found Herself A New White Boyfriend In Sydney?

Now that she's been living freely and happily in Australia, has the Malaysian celeb found herself a new love after attending an event over the weekend? Here's what we know:Yesterday (Sunday, 29th October) Nur Sajat posted a few photos on Twitter of herself at the Octoberfest in the Gardens festival which took place over the weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The photos and caption got her fans asking if the man in the photos is her new boyfriend. Many congratulated her on her supposed new relationship and even complimented on her beauty, saying she looked happier. Some even thought the 38-year-old's mystery man looks similar to British actor Andrew Garfield.As for the identity of the man in the post, not much is known about him; his name, or how they met.

So is she really dating or were the photos simply to troll fans? Guess we'll have to see if the mystery man will make another appearance on her social media in the future.

