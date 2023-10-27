Harvey Norman Celebrates 20 Years in M'sia By Bringing “Your Home, Closer Than Ever”

The brand, with origins in Australia, marks a remarkable two-decade journey of bringing Malaysians an unparalleled omnichannel for a seamless offline and online retail experience with its wide range of electrical appliances, IT and mobile devices, furniture, and bedding products.

Chef Sherson of Makhan by Kitchen Mafia provides culinary insight into the dishes on the menu for the event’s afternoon luncheon. This remarkable journey and celebration took on a special undertone recently as the Acting Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mr Simon Fellows, hosted an exclusive luncheon at the official residence in Kuala Lumpur, to commemorate the occasion. The special event saw invited guests and members of the media coming together to celebrate a major milestone in Harvey Norman’s presence in Malaysia and its strong ties to its Australian origins.

Mr Simon Fellows, Acting Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, providing event attendees with his opening remarks. He emphasised the important contribution of Australian companies like Harvey Norman in strengthening Australia’s trading and business links with Malaysia. headtopics.com

“Harvey Norman has been helping Malaysian families to fit out their homes, and business professionals to equip offices, for 20 years. Australia is proud of its strong business links with Malaysia and innovative approaches to retailing. As Harvey Norman and other Australian retailers continue to expand their presence in Malaysia, we look forward to Australian-designed and Australian-made products enriching even more Malaysian homes,” Mr Fellows said.

Kenneth Aruldoss, Managing Director of Harvey Norman Asia, commented, “As we celebrate our 20-year milestone in Malaysia, we are elated to see our expansion making its presence felt even in the official residence of the Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia.” headtopics.com

