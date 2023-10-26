Harry’s winning photos puts Penang on the world map

PETALING JAYA: It may surprise you just how much power one camera can yield, especially when in the hands of a young man with extraordinary talent and ambition.

Ho captured the final moments of Aik Hoe Dim Sum Restaurant in Penang before its closure. (Harry Ho pic) He recalled how he felt when he saw the email announcing his big win. “The rush of emotions that washed over me at that moment was indescribable. I found myself jumping around like a four-year-old, tears of happiness streaming down my face.”“When I shared the exciting news with the owners of the restaurant, they were overjoyed and extremely grateful,” Ho shared.

"When I approached the owners of the restaurant, they were incredibly warm and receptive to my intentions," Ho explained. "Despite being just a student from KL, they welcomed me with open arms.""The owners graciously extended an invitation for me to explore the inner workings of their kitchen – the entire process of crafting dim sums," he said, enabling him to capture what an ordinary person wouldn't have had the chance to witness.

“These elderly locals struck up a conversation with me. As I explained my purpose for being there – to document this historic event – they were not only understanding but also immensely impressed.” “This experience truly reflects why I love photography – it’s about bringing people together, creating meaningful connections and exchanging stories with one another,” he shared.

Ho's love for photography began at age eight when his father gifted him a Sony camera. While it started as a casual hobby, it was when he came across the work of street photographers such as @northborders and @7th.era, that he found his calling.

