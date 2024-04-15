Harold Halibut: A Beautiful but Mundane Sci-Fi Adventure

As I play through the sci-fi adventure that is Harold Halibut , I am often reminded of walking through an aquarium. It’s partially because the game’s gorgeous environments are submerged in, but it’s also because I feel a childlike frustration at the events unfolding in front of me.

This is one of Harold Halibut’s most frustrating aspects—there is a lack of challenge or gameplay variety to keep the player involved. Beyond walking so very slowly from cutscene to cutscene the game offers little for the player to do. Harold Halibut is ostensibly an adventure game, but it lacks the genre’s use of puzzles to give the player more to do. Harold, and by extension the player, are just there as a tool for others.

Harold Halibut Sci-Fi Adventure Claymation Game Review Mundane Gameplay

