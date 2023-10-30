Hannah Yeoh: Sports Ministry to focus on search for talented para athletes

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh speaks to reporters after the Huawei prize-presentation ceremony for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games medal winners at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil October 30, 2023. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — More attention will be given towards the search for talented para-athletes to ensure Malaysia’s continued success on the international stage, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said that for para sports, the search for talent is a more worrying problem than the issue of allocation. She added that the matter would be brought up at the next high-level committee meeting involving the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) and Ministry of Education (MOE).

“For para athletes, the talent pool is smaller. That’s why we must now have more promotions to ensure children and youngsters who are disabled go out and give themselves a chance.“We will train them so that they can represent Malaysia... we want to empower our para athlete ecosystem, with an additional RM2 million (Budget 2024) for them, I hope we can further enhance the support system for them,” she said. headtopics.com

She told reporters this after the Huawei prize-presentation ceremony for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games medal winners at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil today. Meanwhile, Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said they would begin efforts to enhance the talent search together with the Kuala Lumpur Education Department.He said that besides athletics, five additional para sports, namely goalball, sitting volleyball, cycling, swimming and boccia are proposed to be introduced in every special education school here.

In addition, he said that in collaboration with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (MKBOKU) and MOE, a special education sports school in Bandar Baru Enstek, Sepang would be completed by 2025. headtopics.com

