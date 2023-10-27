Han Loong Taekwondo Club delivers 12 medals

All the medals came in the poomsae event with the golds delivered by Aleister Xavier Ng Zhen Xi (ale B individual 6-8), Leonard Xavier Lee (male A individual 9-11) and the team consisting of Michell Foo Zhi Yi, Marliza Jasli and Alexis Callie Ng Zhi Xuan.

Bronze medals came from Arthur Larry Liaw (male individual A 6-8, mixed pair A 9-11 (Wynne Nia Xin Yu, Ni Wei Dii), Nurul Arissa (female individual B) and Zulaikha Amira (open female 18-30). SPONSORED CONTENT Daily Express members: Enjoy 1 for 1 signature cocktails and more at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu: DAILY EXPRESS is partnering with Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu to offer an exclusive deal for our members. Read more The club was represented by 27 athletes accompanied by coaches Emmanuel Siaw, Freddy Ambu and Wong Yet Ling.ADVERTISEMENT

"We were only able to send a smaller contingent this time because many of our athletes are committed to school. “But I am happy with their achievement..most importantly it has given them exposure and experience ,” he said. Daily Express Malaysia headtopics.com

* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. * Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

Hadiah LPGA Maybank paling lumayanSelepas enam tahun menghilang, Kejohanan Golf Maybank LPGA 2023 kembali di Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) dengan Read more ⮕

SGCC tersenarai 100 padang golf terbaik di AsiaPETALING JAYA: Saujana Golf and Country Club (SGCC) menjadi satu-satunya padang golf di Malaysia yang tersenarai dalam Majalah Golf Read more ⮕

Korda to use Maybank C’ship to gear up for season-ending flourish in FloridaKUALA LUMPUR: Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda hopes to use the Maybank Championship, which tees off at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (K... Read more ⮕

Korda guna Kejohanan Maybank untuk lonjak pada penghujung musim di FloridaKUALA LUMPUR: Penyandang juara Olimpik, Nelly Korda (gambar) berharap dapat menggunakan Kejohanan Golf Maybank di Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KL... Read more ⮕

Xavi critical of Barca spokesman’s post attacking ViniciusBARCELONA, Oct 26 — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he did not like a social media post from a club spokesman dismissing racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior... Read more ⮕

Argentina makes changes in line-up to face EnglandCoach Michael Cheika has made three changes for the Rugby World Cup’s bronze medal match. Read more ⮕