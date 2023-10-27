Han Loong Taekwondo Club delivers 12 medals

All the medals came in the poomsae event with the golds delivered by Aleister Xavier Ng Zhen Xi (ale B individual 6-8), Leonard Xavier Lee (male A individual 9-11) and the team consisting of Michell Foo Zhi Yi, Marliza Jasli and Alexis Callie Ng Zhi Xuan.
Bronze medals came from Arthur Larry Liaw (male individual A 6-8, mixed pair A 9-11 (Wynne Nia Xin Yu, Ni Wei Dii), Nurul Arissa (female individual B) and Zulaikha Amira (open female 18-30). The club was represented by 27 athletes accompanied by coaches Emmanuel Siaw, Freddy Ambu and Wong Yet Ling.
"We were only able to send a smaller contingent this time because many of our athletes are committed to school. “But I am happy with their achievement..most importantly it has given them exposure and experience ,” he said. Daily Express Malaysia headtopics.com
