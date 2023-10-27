HAMMER Ultra Classic, Conquer & Polar smartwatches launched in India

smartwatch last month. These new smartwatches are called the HAMMER Ultra Classic, Conquer, and Polar and they come with a bunch of premium features like large, bright displays and comprehensive health tracking. Let’s take a look at them in more detail.First up is the HAMMER Conquer, featuring a 2.02-inch AMOLED screen and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Notable for its health-tracking capabilities, this smartwatch is tailored for fitness enthusiasts.

Next in line is the Polar, equipped with a 2.01-inch IPS display and Bluetooth 5.0. This model is focused on health monitoring, offering features like sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, appealing to those who prioritize well-being.

Last but not least, the Ultra Classic, with a 2.01-inch Always-on Display and advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology. It stands out with its diverse range of sports modes, making it a great choice for sports enthusiasts. headtopics.com

All three smartwatches come with additional features such as voice assistants, music control, custom watch faces, and built-in games, adding to their overall utility. They are designed to seamlessly work with HAMMER’s Hry Fine App, enhancing the user experience.

In addition to their features and aesthetics, these smartwatches offer an impressive array of health-monitoring capabilities, including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement. Moreover, they come with an IP67 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and water, making them suitable for various daily activities.HAMMER’s smartwatches are available in various colors. headtopics.com

