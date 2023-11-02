Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory

Last year he finished second in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos to team mate George Russell in what remains Mercedes’ last win. “With all this experience I have, I think I should be able to do a better job each year. And I’m trying to get that championship,” he added.

He said his 2021 win there, in which he did a victory lap with the Brazilian flag, ranked as one of the most emotional of his career. Red Bull have been dominant, with Max Verstappen now a triple champion, but Hamilton was optimistic the team could close the gap.

“I met Mike when I was at McLaren and we worked together a long time. I’ve always had such a great relationship with Mike and really admire him. He’s such a bright guy,” said the Briton.

