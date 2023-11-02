HEAD TOPICS

Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory

SAO PAULO, Nov 2 — Lewis Hamilton believes he can come back stronger than ever next year and is already putting together a winter programme to launch his bid for a record eighth...

Last year he finished second in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos to team mate George Russell in what remains Mercedes’ last win. “With all this experience I have, I think I should be able to do a better job each year. And I’m trying to get that championship,” he added.

He said his 2021 win there, in which he did a victory lap with the Brazilian flag, ranked as one of the most emotional of his career. Red Bull have been dominant, with Max Verstappen now a triple champion, but Hamilton was optimistic the team could close the gap.

“I met Mike when I was at McLaren and we worked together a long time. I’ve always had such a great relationship with Mike and really admire him. He’s such a bright guy,” said the Briton.

