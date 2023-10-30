Hamilton and Russell frustrated by car and race stewards

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits in his car during the first practice session for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 27, 2023. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Oct 29 — Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell both said they felt frustrated by the unpredictable performance of their car and the race stewards on Saturday after qualifying sixth and eighth for Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Both drivers struggled to deliver consistent laps in changeable conditions at the high altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, set at 2,250 metres above sea level, and also faced stewards’ investigations after the session.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull also faced an investigation after qualifying third behind the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Russell and Verstappen were facing investigation for stopping in the pitlane, holding up a group of cars, as they waited to time their final hot laps while Hamilton was accused of ignoring yellow flags.“I’ve been struggling all weekend with this car,” said Hamilton, who finished last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix only two seconds behind the victorious Verstappen before being disqualified when his car failed a post-race scrutineering test. headtopics.com

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare to drive and it just doesn’t like this track. We made some good changes. In Q1 and Q2, it wasn’t looking too bad, but then in Q3 the car was really peaky — sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“I wasn’t able to extract much more from it again. Probably, I could have been fifth, but that’s about it. It’s going to be a real challenge tomorrow. It will be very hard for us to battle — it’s going to be on a knife edge.”Russell said: “It’s been really frustrating this weekend and we’ve been up and down like a yo-yo. At one point, we were quickest in FP3, in Q2 we were first and third and then in Q3 we were nowhere”“I wasn’t aware of it. headtopics.com

Man City wary of underperforming Rashford’s threat ahead of derbyThe 25-year-old has struggled for form for the record 20-time Premier League champions this season. Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMANCHESTER, Oct 28 ― Marcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle... Read more ⮕

Sabalenka tries to seal year-end No.1 spot at WTA Finals in MexicoCANCUN, Oct 28 ― Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will try to hold off Poland's second-placed Iga Swiatek for the year-end world number one spot when the WTA Finals begin... Read more ⮕

Death toll from Hurricane Otis in South Mexico climbs to 39MEXICO CITY: The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexica... Read more ⮕

Death toll in Acapulco rises to 39 after Hurricane OtisThe storm is the most powerful to hit Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Read more ⮕

Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over UnitedPep Guardiola’s treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games. Read more ⮕