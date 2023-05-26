Hamas to Swap More Hostages for Prisoners in Gaza

Hamas is expected to swap more hostages for prisoners held by Israel on the second day of a cease-fire in Gaza. The cease-fire has allowed humanitarian aid into the area and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war. On the first day, Hamas released 24 hostages and Israel freed 39 Palestinians. Under the agreement, Hamas will release one Israeli hostage for every three prisoners freed.

Israel's Prison Service is preparing 42 prisoners for release, suggesting Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Hamas official: ‘Currently no chance’ of prisoner swap with IsraelDOHA, Oct 10 — Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of the militants’ political office in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Rakyat Palestin restu perjuangan HamasSebahagian besar penyokong Hamas termasuk daripada Fatah berdiri teguh dalam perjuangan Hamas.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza after surprise Hamas strikeThe country has counted over 700 dead as it reels from the militants’ attacks.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Israel serang lebih 500 sasaran Hamas di GazaIsrael memaklumkan pasukan tentera melancarkan serangan udara dan melepaskan tembakan meriam ke atas lebih 500 sasaran kumpulan Hamas di Gaza

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with HamasSDEROT: Israeli troops fought to regain control of the desert around the Gaza Strip and evacuate people from the embattled border area, as the death t...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »