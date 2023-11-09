Hamas Frees Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners

Hamas gunmen freed a first wave of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, sparking scenes of celebration in a seven-week war. Israelis beeped horns and applauded as ambulances took the hostages to hospital. Hamas released 24 hostages, all women and children.





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors to help GazansHe also appealed for the release of hostages held by the militant group Hamas.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects Blinken’s call for pause on military offensive in GazaThe Israeli prime minister refused to stop the siege unless Hamas fighters release its hostages.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Russian diplomat hopes to meet Hamas for talks to free hostagesMOSCOW, Oct 14 — Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov hopes to meet representatives of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Qatar next week for talks to free...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

UN sec-gen calls for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, Hamas to release hostagesNEW YORK, Oct 16 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called yesterday for Hamas to release all hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Macron condemns ‘unacceptable blackmail’ by Hamas over Gaza hostagesThe French president alleged that the militant group had received assistance in its attack against Israel.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Pope urges release of hostages taken by HamasThe pontiff also expressed grave concern over the imposed Israeli siege on Gaza.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »