Hamas confirms ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel steps up offensive

After weeks of ferocious air strikes, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a new “stage” in what he warned will be a “long and difficult” war.Israel’s military released a series of images late yesterday purporting to show tanks, armoured personnel carriers, artillery and equipment-laden infantrymen operating inside Palestinian territory.

The military also said 31-year-old sergeant Yinon Fleishman, a reservist, was killed in northern Israel when his tank overturned.With a fierce urban war now feared, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area”.

Grieving and enraged, Israel has vowed to free the hostages, track down those responsible and “eradicate” Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007. Inside Gaza’s maze of streets, rubble and hulled-out buildings, there is a growing sense of panic, fear and desperation. headtopics.com

The United Nations reported that “thousands of people” had ransacked its warehouses looking for tinned food, flour, oil and hygiene supplies. International Criminal Court lead prosecutor Karim Khan warned Israel yesterday that preventing access to humanitarian aid could be a “crime”.In a phone call with Netanyahu yesterday, US president Joe Biden also underscored the need to “immediately and significantly” increase the flow of aid.

According to the UN, all 10 hospitals in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders – despite sheltering thousands of patients and about 117,000 of the displaced. “We reiterate it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X. headtopics.com

Since Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, Iran-backed groups have launched attacks from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.Yesterday fighters in south Lebanon fired rockets towards Israel, which has responded with strikes.

Hamas confirms ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel steps up offensiveThe military released images showing their forces operating inside Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Hamas confirms ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel steps up offensiveThe military released images showing their forces operating inside Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Israel sukar tembusi pertahanan Gaza, Hamas sudah lali dengan taktik ZionisSerangan demi serangan darat dilancarkan Israel ke Semenanjung Gaza bermula malam Jumaat lalu sehingga hari ini, namun masih tidak jelas. Read more ⮕

Hamas nafi dakwaan guna hospital untuk tujuan ketenteraanKumpulan pejuang Hamas menolak dakwaan Israel kononnya pasukan pejuangnya menggunakan hospital di Gaza untuk tujuan ketenteraan. Read more ⮕

Hamas calls for ‘decisive’ action by Egypt on Gaza aidGAZA STRIP, Oct 30 — A top Hamas official called on Egypt yesterday to take “decisive” action to expedite aid to Gaza amid criticism over the pace of vital supplies reaching... Read more ⮕

Terrified Gaza residents try to reconnect as communications returnGAZA, Oct 29 — Palestinians traumatised by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a bid to destroy Hamas were struggling to make contact with family and friends... Read more ⮕