Hamas confirms ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel steps up offensive

GAZA: Hamas said it was engaged in “heavy fighting” with Israeli troops yesterday inside northern Gaza, where besieged residents were again told to flee.

Hamas said its Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades were already “engaged in heavy fighting … with the invading occupation forces”. With a fierce urban war now feared, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area”.

An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies. The territory is under siege, with people unable to leave and only a trickle of humanitarian aid allowed in.Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed, many of them children.Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas of playing ‘psychological games’. (AP pic) headtopics.com

But even in the border town of Rafah, she still struggles to find even the basics amid shortages of food, water and medicine.Yesterday, the desperation appeared to boil over. It is one of the largest deliveries to date, but still far short of the 100 trucks a day that aid groups say is needed.

The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between fighters and innocent civilians in Gaza, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. The head of the World Health Organization said calls to evacuate Al-Quds hospital were “deeply concerning”. headtopics.com

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi has warned Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action”.

