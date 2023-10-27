Hamas armed wing says ‘almost 50’ Israeli hostages killed in raids

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy Families and supporters of hostages that are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen, attend a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel October 26, 2023. — Reuters picPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Oct 27 — Hamas’ armed wing said Thursday that “almost 50” Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks have been killed in Israeli bombing raids on the Palestinian territory.

“(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50,” the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel. headtopics.com

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim. Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out the brutal attacks on southern Israel. Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by militants during the attack that left 1,400 people, mostly civilians, dead.“We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.According to Israeli government figures that could not be confirmed by AFP, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.

Read more:

malaymail »

UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensThe Hamas-ruled enclave has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks. Read more ⮕

Top Palestinian envoy calls Israeli offensive ‘war of revenge’Riyad al-Maliki’s visit to the Hague comes as Israel launched a raid into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Hamas says estimated number of captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50DUBAI, Oct 26 — The estimated number of Hamas-held captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes is around 50, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s... Read more ⮕

M’sia to attend ICJ on Palestinian conflict in FebruaryA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Tiktok says Malaysia's claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content are 'unfounded'PETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕