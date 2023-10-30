Hajiji wants integrated security action to protect the economic zone in the South China Sea

KOTA KINABALU: Multi-agency joint operations are needed along Sabah's waters to prevent illegal fishing and smuggling, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji pointed out Sabah has a long coastline from the east to the west coast, which borders various countries. "They also have to tackle the issue of the foreign fishermen intruding into Malaysian waters," he said when launching Exercise Maritime Perkasa Timur 2/2023 by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at Sabah Port in Sepanggar here Monday (Oct 30).

"I hope the integrated training in joint operations between the various enforcement agencies are held often as part of efforts to deal with various criminal activities whether on land or sea in this state. headtopics.com

He said MMEA and other agencies played an important role in preserving the security of the country's sovereignty.

