Hajiji congratulates Johor sultan who will be new Agong

Sultan Ibrahim takes over the throne from Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah effective Jan 31, 2024.

The Chief Minister also expressed the people of Sabah's gratitude to the outgoing Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah for his visit to Sabah in the recent Jelajah Kembara Borneo programme.

