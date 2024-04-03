Haiti's National Library Looted by Armed Gangs, Historical Documents at Risk

Haiti's National Library in Port-au-Prince was looted by armed gangs, putting the country's historical documents at risk. The director of the library expressed concern over the rare documents, some of which are over 200 years old, being burned or damaged by the bandits.

Unesco condemned the attacks on educational and artistic institutions in the city.

